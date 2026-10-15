9 projects in Michigan awarded special funding: See list

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The Brief Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced funding this week for nine projects across the state, with funding coming from the Make it in Michigan Competitiveness Fund. The projects are expected to create more than 1,000 jobs. Projects vary from Detroit to the University of Michigan to the west side of the state.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced funding this week for nine projects across the state.

Projects are expected to create hundreds of jobs, and vary from enhancing military, greenway and library facilities, in locations such as Detroit, to the University of Michigan, to the west side of the state.

Michigan investments announced

Big picture view:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced funding this week for nine projects across the state:

Detroit Armory Readiness Center

Laelaps Satellite Servicing Vehicle

Joe Louis Greenway connector

Nuclear workforce training expansion

Ionia library facility renovation

Port of Monroe infrastructure expansion

L’Anse Port quay expansion

Downtown I-75 cap planning

West Michigan agribusiness development

By the numbers:

More than $23 million from the Make it in Michigan Competitiveness Fund is being divvied up among the nine projects, which are detailed below. The projects are expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

Detroit armory expansion

By the numbers:

$10.5 million

Local perspective:

Detroit, 3030 McGraw Street at Grand River Avenue

Dig deeper:

The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs received $10.5 million to build a 57,000-square-foot readiness center at Detroit's Olympia Armory to enhance training, communications and administrative operations while creating hundreds of jobs.

Estimated jobs include 200 construction positions, and an additional 500 National Guard positions.

This project also has funding from the federal government ($34 million) and the DMVA ($1 million).

Satellite-moving spacecraft

By the numbers:

$3.5 million

Local perspective:

KMI Space, Marquette facility

Dig deeper:

KMI Space received $3.5 million to finalize its Laelaps spacecraft, which will rendezvous with, relocate, and extend the operational life of orbiting satellites while expanding its Marquette workforce.

Sixty additional jobs at the Marquette facility are estimated.

This project also has $34 million in funding from a division of the U.S. Space Force.

Joe Louis Greenway extension

By the numbers:

$2.5 million

Local perspective:

Connector between Detroit and Highland Park

Dig deeper:

The City of Detroit was awarded $2.5 million to construct an off-street pathway connecting Woodward Avenue and Dequindre, establishing the first non-motorized east-west link between Detroit and Highland Park. Barriers from the active freight rail line and I-75 will be removed.

Benefits include improved access to jobs, transit and commercial corridors.

This project also has $10.5 million from a federal grant under the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Nuclear workforce training

By the numbers:

$2 million

Local perspective:

University of Michigan

Dig deeper:

The University of Michigan received $2 million to collaborate with regional partners and train hundreds of students for future careers in the growing nuclear energy sector.

This project also has $5 million in federal funding, and $3 million from the University of Michigan.

Ionia library renovation

By the numbers:

$1.5 million

Local perspective:

Ionia Community Library

Dig deeper:

Ionia Community Library was awarded $1.5 million to transform a former bank building into a modern facility dedicated to tutoring, digital skills, and community meeting spaces.

This project also has federal funding secured by Sen. Gary Peters from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facilities Program and $500,000 raised by the community.

Port of Monroe expansion

By the numbers:

$1.1 million

Local perspective

Port of Monroe, River Raisin

Dig deeper:

The Port of Monroe was awarded $1.1 million to construct a riverfront berth, rehabilitate its turning basin dock, build a maritime wharf, and install clean shore power systems.

Estimated jobs include 240 construction jobs and 20 long-term specialized maritime jobs.

This project also has $18.8 million in secured federal funding from a port infrastructure program under the Department of Transportation.

L’Anse port quay expansion

By the numbers:

$700,000

Local perspective:

L’Anse, Mich. - Upper Peninsula

Dig deeper:

Pending final approval, the Village of L’Anse will receive $700,000 to extend its port quay to handle heavier cargo equipment and support the processing of legacy copper mine tailings into industrial materials.

This project also may get $11.25 million from a port infrastructure program under the Department of Transportation.

Downtown I-75 cap

By the numbers:

$250,000

Local perspective:

I-75 in downtown Detroit

Dig deeper:

The Michigan Department of Transportation was awarded $250,000 to support planning efforts for capping a section of I-75 in downtown Detroit to reconnect urban neighborhoods divided by the Fisher Freeway between Third Avenue and Brush Street.

This project leverages a $2 million planning grant from a community program under the Department of Transportation.

West Michigan agribusiness development

By the numbers:

$41,700

Local perspective:

13-county region in West Michigan

Dig deeper:

Pending final approval, the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission will receive $41,700 to strengthen the agricultural economy across 13 regional counties.

The project has the potential to leverage an additional $250,000 from a program under the Department of Agriculture.

What is the Make it in Michigan Competitiveness Fund?

Big picture view:

The MIIMCF is a state fund established by Michigan to provide matching dollars for projects competing for federal grant programs.

Dig deeper:

Many federal grant programs often require matching funds from state, local or a private level to qualify for disbursement. The MIIMCF helps provide that match.

Gov. Whitmer’s office says it worked with the Legislature to secure $337 million for the fund, and described it as "a pool of state money intended to provide enabling funds such as match grants to unlock federally backed investments."