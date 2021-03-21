9-year-old boy riding ATV hit and killed in Detroit

A 9-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit and killed while riding his ATV on Detroit's east side.

According to police, the victim, 9-year-old Mai'juan Calderin was fatally struck while on his ATV on Saturday around 2:50 p.m. by a Dodge Charger in the 19600 block of Andover.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle attempted to leave the scene by was apprehended by neighbors down the street until police arrived.

His mother, Sophronia Dalton spoke with Fox 2 on Saturday. "They ran my son down like that and tried to keep going." Mai'juan was set to turn 10 next month.

The driver of that vehicle and their passenger were arrested on-scene by Detroit Police.