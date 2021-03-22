Roseville man accused of speeding wrong way before crash that killed Detroit boy

A Roseville man is facing charges after a crash left a 9-year-old Detroit boy dead Saturday.

Daveon Hardiman, 20, is charged with reckless driving causing death.

Mai’Juan Calderin

Mai'juan Calderin was hit and killed by a Dodge Charger while riding an ATV in the 19600 block of Andover around 2:50 p.m.

Authorities say Hardiman was allegedly speeding the wrong way on Andover when he hit the ATV at the intersection at East Lantz, killing Calderin.

Hardiman received a 50,000 cash/surety bond.