Roseville man accused of speeding wrong way before crash that killed Detroit boy
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Roseville man is facing charges after a crash left a 9-year-old Detroit boy dead Saturday.
Daveon Hardiman, 20, is charged with reckless driving causing death.
Mai’Juan Calderin
Mai'juan Calderin was hit and killed by a Dodge Charger while riding an ATV in the 19600 block of Andover around 2:50 p.m.
Authorities say Hardiman was allegedly speeding the wrong way on Andover when he hit the ATV at the intersection at East Lantz, killing Calderin.
Hardiman received a 50,000 cash/surety bond.
