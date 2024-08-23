9-year-old boy shoots self with unsecured gun in Madison Heights

A 9-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand with an unsecured handgun Friday afternoon in Madison Heights.

Police say the victim is in stable condition after shooting himself in the left hand with the gun while at a residence in the 30000 block of Palmer.

One arrest has been made, but the relation to the suspect is unclear and no further information has been released.

The Madison Heights Police Department is still investigating this incident and will submit the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's office.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the 9-year-old victim," the police department said in a release.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Detective Lieutenant Koehler at 248- 837-2732 or The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

