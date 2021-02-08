9-year-old boy suffers head injury in sledding accident after being towed by father's Jeep

A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after a sledding accident. The child's father was using a Jeep to tow the boy on a plastic sled when he slid into a parked car.

The tragic accident is something that Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says could have been prevented. The boy, named George, was being towed Saturday afternoon on Somerville Road in Rochester Hills.

"As they came around the cul de sac the sled slid out and the young child hit a parked car and caused traumatic critical injuries," Bouchard said.

EMTs transported him to Royal Oak Beaumont. According to a GoFundMe page, George's mother is a nurse at the hospital and was working on another floor at the time.

A short time later the 9-year-old was air-lifted to Detroit Children's Hospital of Michigan.

The GoFundMe page says he is suffering from a brain bleed and a broken bone. Bouchard says he is in a medically induced coma.

"There are lots of hidden damages when you're trying to drag somebody in the snow," he said. "I have to remind myself of my oldest brother went down a hill once was once and there was a giant rock that was buried in the snow and it caused a hematoma, very serious injury to his head."

Meanwhile, investigators say the boy and his father, who is from Royal Oak, were in Rochester Hills visiting relatives at the time of the accident. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The boy's father may be facing charges.

"Ultimately a report by our accident investigators will be generated and presented to the prosecutor's office and they will make a determination if any charges are levied," Bouchard said.

If you would like to donate to the family's GoFundMe page, CLICK HERE.

