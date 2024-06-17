9-year-old in critical but stable condition after nearly drowning in Warren

A child is in critical but stable condition after nearly drowning in a Warren apartment complex pool on Monday.

The 9-year-old boy was swimming at Kings Pointe Apartments on 12 Mile Road when he began to drown, according to a Warren police release. He was rescued by adults on scene.

The boy remained underwater for several minutes before he was rescued.

Around 6 p.m., "officers quickly responded to the pool area and observed family members actively performing CPR on a 9-year-old male child," according to police. "Officers immediately assessed the child and confirmed that he was breathing on his own."

The Warren Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after police and provided medical attention to the boy before transporting him to a local hospital.

Members of the Warren Police Detective Bureau also responded to follow up on the incident and interview the child’s parents and family members, police said. An investigation remains ongoing.