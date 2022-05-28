9-year-old girl attacked by a cougar while camping in Stevens County

article

A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a cougar near Fruitland, Washington in Stevens County on Saturday morning.

According to a statement released by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the 9-year-old was attending camp when she was attacked.

The girl fought back while her friends ran for their lives. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood. She was soon airlifted to a hospital, where she’s recovering after surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body. Others found the young male cougar and killed it.

"Our Primary thoughts are with the girl and her family," said Staci Lehman, Communication Manager, WDFW Public Affairs.

The WDFW is investigating the incident.

"In this instance, this little girl did nothing wrong," she said. "It happened so quickly, and there’s nothing she could have done to prevent it."

Anyone confronted by a cougar should yell at the animal and try to make yourself look bigger than it is, she said. If it attacks, "fight back as hard as you can and try to stay on your feet."

"Do not turn around. Don’t take your eyes off the animal," Lehman added. "Don’t run."

