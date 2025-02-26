9-year-old social media star continues teaching others with impressions of historical Black figures

The Brief Detroit's Rosie White is only 9 years old but has amassed a social media following on Instagram. Rosie does impressions of notable Black figures in American history like Rosa Parks and Stevie Wonder. Her impressions began as a school assignment when she was just 4 years old and took off from there.



Black History Month is almost over, but we couldn’t let it end without catching up with one of our favorite Detroit social media celebrities. We’re talking about Rosie White — the 9-year-old who does impressions of notable Black figures in American history.

The backstory:

Every February Rosie transforms into Black figures from Stevie Wonder to Shirley Chisholm, posting the videos on Instagram.

"I get into that character and expressions - the details," she said. "And I tell my mom what we’re missing and stuff and I just step in that character’s shoes."

This Black History Month she’s portrayed: "Keke Palmer, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo," she said, adding "I love her so much."

Kenya White, her mom, said it all started just for family fun.

"I didn’t know how important it was to other people," Kenya said. "People look forward to February - went into beauty supply store and they said "What do you got going on for Black History Month?" (I'm like) 'Oh wow, people are expecting that.'"

It all started as a school assignment when Rosie was just 4 years old. Her mom Kenya wrote a short speech and Rosie did a good job.

"Then she just ran around the house, find anything that looks like Rosa Parks, put it on me, (get the) phone out and say it again Rosie," she said.

As Rosie got older — the videos got more elaborate and they started attracting quite a bit of attention.

"She has a bigger platform and the more it grows, more you’re expected to post," said Rosie's sister A'Bleyn Davis.

"I still get baffled because we were just doing this for fun, and it really blew up," Kenya said.

They post videos throughout the year.

"Black history is so important now - not only in February but year-round, and people don’t understand that," she said.

The most memorable video?

"Probably Harriet Tubman that one we did on Belle isle - the audience couldn’t tell - we were freezing what the audience can’t see and what we go through with that’s memories for me not necessarily the videos," she said.

Rosie’s fans have watched her grow up as time goes on, laughing and learning right along with her.

"I like making people happy by making videos," she said.

"They don’t realize that they’re learning, but they are, so I feel like that just puts the cherry on top it all," said A'Blesyn.

"It’s fun to do - she loves to do it," Kenya said. "And it’s important for us and her to know her culture and where she is from - we are black and we are proud and it what it is."

You can watch Rosie’s videos on her Instagram page - Go Rosie Grow HERE