90+ shots fired in shooting that wounded security guard outside Detroit motorcycle club

The Brief A security guard was shot outside a motorcycle club on Detroit's west side early Thursday. More than 90 shots were fired. Police said the club has been a quiet location with no calls to the business.



More than 90 evidence markers covered a Detroit street after a shooting early Thursday that wounded a security guard outside a motorcycle club.

Detroit Police Cmdr. Philip Rodriguez said he could not confirm the number of shots fired, but noted that evidence markers indicate shots fired.

Rodriquez said officers responded to the area of Ewald and Livernois after receiving a ShotSpotter report around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found the security guard, a man in his 40s, suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg and back.

Detroit police investigate a shooting on Ewald Circle on Sept. 18, 2025.

According to police, one or two suspects pulled up outside the club in a vehicle and started shooting. Rodriquez said there may have been return fire from inside the club, but that is not clear at this time.

The suspects fled, and no arrests have been made.

Dig deeper:

Rodriquez said that there have been no calls to the motorcycle during his tenure, which began in April.

"This has been a quiet location," he said.

He said his department is now looking into whether the club should have been open at 5 a.m., and the department's Organized Crime Unit, along with federal law enforcement partners, have been contacted to help with an investigation.

What they're saying:

Though a motive for the shooting is unknown, Rodriquez is calling for peaceful resolution to conflicts.

"Conflict resolution is my message," he said. "We need to make sure that we respect each other, respect life."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.