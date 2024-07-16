90 invasive snails found in passenger's bag at Detroit Metro Airport

article

An odd odor from a traveler's bag at Detroit Metro Airport led Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) agents to 90 snails.

According to CBP, a traveler from Ghana was referred for a secondary inspection after declaring various prohibited items, including beef skin and fresh peppers. The passenger didn't mention the dozens of invasive giant African land snails.

The snails, which were 3–6 inches long, were found in a tied woven bag. They were seized.

(Photo: CBP)

According to CBP, though the snails were intended to be eaten, they have a voracious appetite and cause major crop damage when they escape into the environment. They can also pose a public health threat to humans. The snails can grow up to 8 inches and feed on a wide variety of plants, including many economically important crop plants, and cause structural damage by using stucco on houses to meet their calcium requirement for shell growth.

"These snails are an invasive species that could negatively impact our economy," said Acting Port Director John Nowak. "Our agriculture specialists are always keeping a watchful eye out for harmful plants, animals and insects."