90-year-old Oakland County woman dies from COVID-19, officials confirm

A 90-year-old woman from Oakland County has died from COVID-19.

A transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as the 2019 novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the United States. Note the crown-like spikes on the outer edge of the virus, hence the term "coron (NIAID-RML) Expand

Officials announced that the woman passed away on Saturday at Henry Ford West Bloomfield, making her the second patient to die from the virus at the hospital.

While the hospital is not releasing much information, it was confirmed that the woman did have underlying health issues.