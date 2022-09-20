911 dispatcher accused of getting phone numbers from police system to harass ex's new friend

A dispatcher with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office is accused of using a police information system to find phone numbers so she could allegedly harass someone her ex knows.

A man reported to the sheriff's office that after he broke up with Rachael Collins, 41, of Roseville, one of his former partners and a new woman he became friends with started receiving harassing calls from spoofed numbers. He told authorities that he believed Collins used her access to the Law Enforcement Information Network to find the women's phone numbers.

An investigation showed that Collins did use LEIN to find information about the new friend, authorities said.

Collins was placed on leave. She has been charged with motor vehicle code - false certification/impermissible use of personal information. She turned herself in and was arraigned on the charge Tuesday.

She received a $5,000 personal bond. Collins will be back in court Oct. 3 for a probable cause conference.