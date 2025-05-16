'A good person': Detroit police investigate shooting after 29-year-old man killed

The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning on Waverly in Detroit. It's the second shooting on the street in two days. What led to the murder is unknown.



One man is dead after a shooting early Friday in Detroit.

Family members identified the victim killed on Waverly near Dexter around 3 a.m. as 29-year-old Javian Lowery.

Javian Lowery

"He helped anybody, everybody," said his cousin Tashenna Williams, describing him as "a good person."

Detroit police said the shooting could be connected to another scene on Third and Holden.

As a family mourns, neighbors are grappling with violence in their community. The shooting is the second one on Waverly in two days; on Thursday, shots were fired less than a block away from where Lowery was killed.

"It's heartbreaking to see all the stuff that's going on over here," said Kim Caldwell, who grew up in the neighborhood. "It's sad. These are all young people killing each other. It's really, really sad. I'm speechless."

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing as police piece together what led to this crime. No one is in custody.