'A growing appetite': Founders Brewing Co. enters non-alcoholic beer realm with Nonetheless

The Brief Founders Brewing Co. has released its first non-alcoholic beer, a golden ale called Nonetheless. The Grand Rapids brewery invested in equipment that removes alcohol from beer, and now is experimenting with other potential NA brews. This comes following more demand for alcohol-free options as people reexamine their drinking habits.



After exploring the prospect for a while, a new beer from Michigan-based Founders Brewing Co. is now a reality, but it's a bit different than the brewery's other offerings.

Nonetheless is a golden ale, minus the alcohol. Light-bodied with a touch of citrus flavor, the beer aims to give another option for enjoying Founders even if you're skipping the booze or cutting back.

While it isn't a replica of an existing brew from Founders, Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki said its bit of malt sweetness, hop character that isn't overpowering, and fruity aroma most closely resembles the brewery's Solid Gold.

Making the NA brew:

Crafting the beer didn't happen overnight, but it did involve some considerations.

"This has been in the works for years now," Kosmicki said.

Kosmicki said the brewery explored the demand for non-alcoholic beer and did some NA beer trials before deciding to make the investment in equipment needed to brew alcohol-free beer. After looking at these trends, the brewery decided there was value in offering an NA beer in addition to its boozy lineup.

"There's a growing appetite for these kinds of options," he said. "People want to be able to enjoy beer and beverages, and if they can get that flavor that they love and enjoy that experience of cracking a beer, but without the alcohol, there's a lot of draw to that."

Once the equipment arrived at Founders' west Michigan facility, it was time to get to work. The brewery uses a method that involves brewing a beer and then removing the alcohol using special equipment.

"We brew an actual beer, we go through all the process steps of a normal beer," Kosmicki said. "Then [we] put it through this machine, which basically concentrates the beer down as it removes some of the water along with the alcohol. And then you reconstitute the water in there to try to get it back up to a level where it's tasting right."

While his process produces, in Kosmicki's opinion, the most authentic beer taste without alcohol, it takes tweaking to get it right. The tricky part is that the tweaks need to happen during the brewing process, not when it goes through the alcohol removal machine.

"Balance is everything," he said, adding that the machine Founders uses tends to amplify bitterness in the beers, so there is a bit of a science to making it taste like a real beer.

It's also important to note that alcohol adds a certain flavor to beer, so removing that also impacts taste.

"It was really eye-opening to see how much of an effect the alcohol has on the flavor," Kosmicki said.

How to try it:

Nonetheless is available in cans throughout the Founders nationwide distribution network.

Kosmicki said there is a chance the beer could later be on tap at the Founders taproom, but it likely won't be on tap beyond that. This is because draft lines must be properly maintained to keep the stability of NA beers, since they lack the alcohol that helps preserve regular beer.

Use the Founders beer finder to see stores carrying Nonetheless.

What's next:

Now that the brewery has the equipment to remove alcohol from beer, Kosmicki said Founders has been experimenting with other beer styles with a goal of expanding its NA offerings in the future.

"I'm trialing various things through there," he said.

This includes Oktoberfest and IPAs, among other styles.