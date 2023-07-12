A guide to Detroit's Concert of Colors

article

If you're a music lover living in Detroit, get ready to experience the ultimate music festival - the Concert of Colors!

This free annual event has been delighting thousands of people for almost 30 years, bringing together music enthusiasts from all around the world.

Find more things to do here.

The 2023 edition of the Concert of Colors promises to be even bigger and better. Here is a guide to help you make the most of this exciting music festival:

When and where?

The 2023 Concert of Colors will take place from July 19 to July 23 at venues across the city of Detroit. The venues include the Detroit Institute of Arts, The Detroit Historical Museum Auditorium, The Detroit Film Theater, The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and the Michigan Science Center.

What to expect?

The Concert of Colors features a diverse lineup of musicians, with genres ranging from jazz and blues to rock and hip-hop. In addition to the music, there will be food vendors, arts and crafts, and other activities for the whole family.

Where can I park?

Attendees can take advantage of convenient on-site parking at the Detroit Institute of Arts and Wayne State University. The DIA offers parking starting at $7, while WSU parking rates start at $8.50.

Who is performing?

Visit the Concert of Colors festival site for complete schedule information. https://www.concertofcolors.com/line-up