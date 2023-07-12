Michigan Science Center offering free admission during Detroit's Concert of Colors

article

Check out the Michigan Science Center for free next week.

During the Concert of Colors Festival on July 20 and 21, admission to the Detroit museum will be free.

Though the museum will be free, registration is encouraged, as the events often sell out. Register here.

Numerous activities are planned at Mi-Sci during the fest, including:

Rainbow Paper project - Iridescence is abundant in nature and exemplifies its beauty. Guests will create their own iridescent piece and add it to a community art project, mimicking the feathers or scales of animals in the wild.

Lava Lamps - Guests will explore the dangers of ocean acidification in this activity where pH will determine the color of a Lava Lamp.

Cartesian Divers - Rising sea levels affect pressure underwater and how sea life can survive in their environment as will be demonstrated in this Cartesian Divers activity.

Rainbow Rice sensory bin - To celebrate Concert of Colors, early learners will enjoy this neon sensory bin to explore the world of touch and light.

Build the Change - Put your imagination skills to the test in this LEGO brick building challenge focused on finding sustainable solutions to environmental issues.

Greening of Detroit: "Let's Build Tree Equity Together" – Only on July 21st - The Greening of Detroit station will include an interactive project where participants can create their own leaves to add to Detroit's Tree Canopy.

Learn more about the Concert of Colors.