Michigan Science Center offering free admission during Detroit's Concert of Colors
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Check out the Michigan Science Center for free next week.
During the Concert of Colors Festival on July 20 and 21, admission to the Detroit museum will be free.
Related: Mi-Sci immersive Level Up game-themed exhibit reopens
Though the museum will be free, registration is encouraged, as the events often sell out. Register here.
Numerous activities are planned at Mi-Sci during the fest, including:
- Rainbow Paper project - Iridescence is abundant in nature and exemplifies its beauty. Guests will create their own iridescent piece and add it to a community art project, mimicking the feathers or scales of animals in the wild.
- Lava Lamps - Guests will explore the dangers of ocean acidification in this activity where pH will determine the color of a Lava Lamp.
- Cartesian Divers - Rising sea levels affect pressure underwater and how sea life can survive in their environment as will be demonstrated in this Cartesian Divers activity.
- Rainbow Rice sensory bin - To celebrate Concert of Colors, early learners will enjoy this neon sensory bin to explore the world of touch and light.
- Build the Change - Put your imagination skills to the test in this LEGO brick building challenge focused on finding sustainable solutions to environmental issues.
- Greening of Detroit: "Let's Build Tree Equity Together" – Only on July 21st - The Greening of Detroit station will include an interactive project where participants can create their own leaves to add to Detroit's Tree Canopy.