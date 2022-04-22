A guide to the 2022 Holland Tulip Festival
HOLLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every spring, millions of tulips bloom in Holland.
Welcome the warmer months by heading out to West Michigan for Tulip Time!
Related: Where to see Detroit's 2 million daffodils this spring
When is the Tulip Festival?
Tulip Time events start before the official festival begins. The Holland Tulip Fest is May 7-15, but there is a Dutch Dance on May 5 and 6, as well as a Kinder Dutch Dance and carnival on May 6.
What events are planned?
The Tulip Time Run is back in person this year. It's the first official of the event of the festival, and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon May 7 at Kollen Park.
Other events include a carnival, parades, walking tours, tours of the Tall Ship Dockside, an artisan market, an art exhibit, photo walks, a quilt show, the Zeeland Girl Exhibit, and more.
(Photo: Ken Westveld)
New and noteworthy this year is the Tulip Immersion Garden at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. This display by Dutch horticulturist Ibo Gülsen includes flowers positioned perfectly for photos.
Events and activities are held daily throughout the fest. See the full schedule here.
Guests can also enjoy free attractions around Holland during the festival, including museums and gardens.
Holland is also home to numerous restaurants and breweries. Find a place to eat here.
Where to see tulips in Holland
Centennial Park
239 S. River Ave. | 48.000+ Tulips
Downtown Holland
Shopping District | 38,000+ Tulips
Window On The Waterfront Park
110 Columbia Ave. | 100,000+ Tulips
Tulip Lanes
Curbside | 250,000+ Tulips
Windmill Island Gardens
1 Lincoln Ave. | 140,000+ Tulips
Nelis' Dutch Village
12350 James St. | 30,000+ Tulips
Veldheers Tulip Farm + Deklomp Wooden Shoe & Delft Factory
12775 Quincy St. | 4 Million+ Tulips
Check out the tulips as they grow with the city of Holland's Tulip Tracker.
Where to stay and park
A map shows where to park. View it here.
If you're coming from out of town, there's plenty of places to stay in Holland during the festival. Find a hotel here.
Advertisement