'A Leg Up' helps ex-offenders reintegrate into society

A new program to help returning citizens reintegrate into society is expanding the work of an existing nonprofit.

We heard from a long-time participant Julio Martinez and a second person new to life "on the outside" about how this program can change lives for ex-offenders and the community.

"I wanted to change my life - I was tired of living the old way. I wanted to get rid of the thinking that brought me to prison," he said.

When Martinez discovered Chance for Life more than 20 years ago, he knew it was the program that could help him walk down the right path and stay on it.

And he was right.

"When I came back out here to society my attitude was, I’m coming out here to pay it forward," he said. "This program is very beneficial. Not just for those on the inside, but for people on the outside - because we’re having an impact out here."

‘A Leg Up,’ the organization’s newest program, is expanding their mission. It is already underway in seven prisons focusing on mentorship, job training, and even clothing.

Thomas Adams is the CEO and president of Chance for Life Org.

"It transforms lives because it gives you some of the basic necessities that you need, that are physical, that helps you move from one level to the other."

The program is working with Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, targeting returning citizens -especially people dealing with substance abuse, and mental health issues.

"We deal with the mental — that’s one thing," he said. "But then when you come out to society, you need some physical help, some revenue in your pocket. You need to be able to feed yourself, have housing, and you need ongoing mental support for various issues you may have."

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "How did you arrive to where you are now?"

"Basically getting involved with the wrong people," said Antwan Harris, part of the new Leg Up program.

Participants must get therapy and mental health help



Antwan Harris has just begun his journey with Leg Up as one of its first participants.

"It all starts with attitude, you have the right attitude and you want to change, you will change," he said.

Participants must get mental health therapy, and treatment for drug use.

"You have to stay focused and don't let anybody throw you off your square," he said.

Community support, life-changing resources, love support and the right attitude can go a long way.

Learn more about Chance for Life HERE.