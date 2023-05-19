A little rain Saturday, but a great-looking Sunday is on the way

A few showers arrive this evening with a cold front and an area of low pressure that is passing through the state. Showers will stick around through the evening and through the overnight. We could hear a few claps of thunder with no severe weather expected.

Temperatures will be falling through the 60s and will bottom out in the lower 50s.

On Saturday there will be a lingering shower through the first half of the day. The area of low pressure will finally depart from the area and will take the clouds cover with it.

We'll see some sunshine through the later part of the day. Highs will struggle through the afternoon as winds shift from the west-northwest.

Most spots will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be a better day with loads of sunshine and highs climbing back to the mid to upper 70s with an area of high pressure in place.

That area of high pressure will dominate our weather scene to start the week giving us plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s through Tuesday.

A weak cold front will pass through midweek having little to no impact on our temperatures or rain chances. We'll warm to the 80s through the later part of the week with loads of sunshine through Friday.

Have a great weekend,

Stephanie



