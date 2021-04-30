A man who killed a Michigan cop as a teen is getting a chance at parole

A 54-year-old man who killed a police officer when he was a teenager will get a chance at parole after a Flint-area judge reduced his life sentence.

FILE - Generic gavel on wooden table.

Shane Richey, like hundreds of others in Michigan, was entitled to a new hearing as a result of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that stopped mandatory no-parole sentences for teens.

Richey was 16 in 1983 when he shot Burton Officer Terry Thompson, who was responding to a burglary alarm at a department store. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison.

"There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about them and think about the damage that I have done," Richey said Tuesday, referring to Thompson's family. "I am so sorry for everything."

Genesee County Judge Celeste Bell sentenced him to at least 40 years in prison, which means he'll soon be eligible for parole.

"This court believes in redemption, and I do think that Mr. Richey has demonstrated in his history in prison that he is redeemable and, if he is not fully redeemed, he is absolutely well on the road," Bell said.

Advertisement

Thompson's family was disappointed.

"I wish that my sentence to a lifetime of loss and post-traumatic stress disorder could be commuted. It will not happen in this lifetime," said sister Tamera Asbury, who wanted a life sentence again for Richey.