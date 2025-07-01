'A plague on the American people': Michigan fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison

The Brief A Saginaw man is accused of selling fentanyl in the Bay City area. He was caught when drugs were intercepted in the mail.



A Michigan fentanyl dealer is headed to federal prison after he was caught mailing the deadly drug.

Patrick Chamberlain, 25, of Saginaw, received a 10-year prison sentence last week.

The backstory:

According to the Department of Justice, the United States Postal Inspection Service and Drug Enforcement Agency intercepted a package in December 2022 that contained almost three kilograms of fentanyl pills. Those pills were headed to one of Chamberlain's relatives, and the package was just one of multiple packages he arranged to have shipped that year, authorities said.

The DOJ said Chamberlain would take these packages and sell the drugs in the Bay City area.

"Fentanyl is a plague on the American people," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon. "We will do all that we can to fight this deadly drug and save precious lives."