A sign of warmer weather -- Bell's Oberon Day is almost here

It's almost time to raise a glass of Bell's beloved sunny weather brew, Oberon!

Each year the seasonal wheat ale beer from the western Michigan brewery makes its appearance with a celebration dubbed Oberon Day in late March. This year, it's March 22.

Oberon Day 2021 will include both an in-person and virtual event after the celebration was completely virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oberon is available from March through September (Photo: Bell's)

Bell's Eccentric Cafe and General Store in Kalamazoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Cafe will offer indoor and outdoor dining with limited capacity and COVID-19 precautions in place. The special day will include Oberon-inspired food specials, three specialty Oberon variant beer options, and Oberon to-go in cans, bottles, crowlers, and growlers.

Food and beer will also be available for takeout.

If you can't make it to Cafe or want to stay home, Bell's is hosting a virtual event, Wake Up with Oberon!, from noon to 1 p.m.

You don't have to wait until then to get your hands on the beer, though. It starts shipping to distributors Thursday, so keep an eye out for it.

Oberon is available until September, unless you are in Arizona or Florida, where it is available all year.