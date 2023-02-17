A weekend warm-up is coming
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Friday night is the last really cold night for several days. We start a warming trend tomorrow.
Mostly sunny Saturday will be breezy, so still a chill in the air, but the thermometer will show milder temperatures. The high will be 43 with a low of 33.
More clouds Sunday, but a little milder, 48/36.
Variably cloudy Monday 42/33.
Dry and wndy Tuesday. 45/31.
Chance for a wintry mix Wednesday morning. Afternoon high 40/32.
Rain Thursday morning. Becoming windy 45/23.
Colder Friday with a high of 33.
Enjoy your weekend,
Lori Pinson