A weekend warm-up is coming

Friday night is the last really cold night for several days. We start a warming trend tomorrow.

Mostly sunny Saturday will be breezy, so still a chill in the air, but the thermometer will show milder temperatures. The high will be 43 with a low of 33.

More clouds Sunday, but a little milder, 48/36.

Variably cloudy Monday 42/33.

Dry and wndy Tuesday. 45/31.

Chance for a wintry mix Wednesday morning. Afternoon high 40/32.

Rain Thursday morning. Becoming windy 45/23.

Colder Friday with a high of 33.

Enjoy your weekend,

Lori Pinson



