A windy weekend, but warmer for Sunday

A quiet Saturday, only the wind will be noisy! A breezy, dry day in advance of the next system Sunday. Expect a high of 40 and low of 28.

An approaching area of Low pressure brings milder temperatures in advance of an associated warm front. This brings the threat of rain instead of snow late Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times accompanied by a gusty wind. For Sunday a high of 49 and low of 34.

The moisture left over on the backside of the Low could produce light snow early Monday as colder air overnight settles over the area. Decreasing clouds by afternoon with a high of 39 and low of 23.

Dry most of Tuesday, colder, with a slight chance of light snow late - a brisk high of 31 and low of 24.

Light snow expected Wednesday, mainly early with a high of 34 and low of 24.

Dry for Thursday with a high of 39 and low of 32.

Rain returns to the area Friday with highs near 43.

Advertisement

That's it! Enjoy your weekend

