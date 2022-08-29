AAA offers Tow to Go free rides home to prevent drinking and driving this Labor Day Weekend

article

If you plan to drink and drive this Labor Day Weekend, make sure you know how you will get home.

While you should arrange your ride before heading out, if you find yourself without a sober way home, AAA is offering its free Tow to Go service.

AAA will bring you and your vehicle home.

It is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles, even if you aren't an AAA member.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Tow to Go is offered from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 to get people home safely in Michigan, Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.