AAA Tow to Go offers free rides home from St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Planning how you'll get home from a night of drinking is important.

However, if you find yourself out on St. Patrick's Day or the weekend after with no way to safely get home, you can contact AAA for a free ride for you and your vehicle.

The insurance company offers Tow to Go free during holidays.

It is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles, even if you aren't an AAA member.

It is offered from 6 p.m. March 17 until 6 a.m. March 21 to get people home safely from celebrations in Michigan, Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

The service is limited to one passenger per ride due to COVID-19. Masks must be worn.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.