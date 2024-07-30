Abandoned by Brandon: Concrete customers say they're left in the dust

A contractor is facing multiple accusations from dissatisfied customers, alleging that he abandoned construction projects without completing them.

Customers such as Rita and Dave Negro claim they received nothing but excuses and incomplete work after paying Brandon Bialzcyk of B & B Concrete and Construction in Romulus, ultimately leading them, and others, to take legal action against him.

"We gave him the money, and he just disappeared," said Dave Negro.

FOX 2's Rob Wolchek discovered that Brandon is not licensed or insured, as he claimed – prompting more customers to come forward with similar grievances about shoddy work and a lack of accountability.

Even when confronted by Wolchek, Brandon displayed a lack of awareness or responsibility towards the accusations and unfinished work, although he did promise to address the claims.

Bialzcyk is the newest addition to the "Hall of Shame." Watch the full story during the 10 p.m. newscast on FOX 2 Detroit or in the player below.