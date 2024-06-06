$38K worth of drugs seized in Warren, Madison Heights

article

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs, firearms, vehicles, and cash after executing search warrants in Warren and Madison Heights.

Detectives confiscated a total amount of 7,531 suspected Xanax pills, and 1,899 pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a news release from COMET. Three firearms, a stolen 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2013 Lincoln MKZ, and $10,226 in cash were also seized.

Law enforcement intend on forfeiting the Lincoln MKZ.

The suspect was placed in jail as he awaits arraignment.

"The approximate street value of the drugs is $38,000.00," according to COMET. "The investigation is ongoing."