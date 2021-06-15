About 500K Michigan vaccines set to spoil as surplus outweighs demand

A surplus of about 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan is set to expire in August, with demand surprisingly low.

Michigan is working to redistribute the vaccines expiring in the next two months. It is estimated that 250,000 Pfizer, 240,000 Johnson & Johnson, and 50,000 Moderna shots are in limbo.

According to a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, they are re-distributing vaccines to large chain pharmacies, and to heavy-traffic health department vaccine sites, even encouraging hospitals to vaccinate patients before discharge.

On top of that effort - we're told, vaccines will be outsourced to states in need before they spoil.

Unfortunately, vaccine-strapped Canada can not take any of the surpluses because u-s held vaccines are considered federal property, per the Centers for Disease Control policy.

About 60 percent of Michigan residents 16 and older have gotten at least one dose so far with the golden number at 70 percent fully vaxed.

As of last week according to MDHHS data, Michigan has logged about 66,000 Covid vaccines wasted or spoiled.

