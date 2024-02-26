article

Two friends who work together had enjoyed a night out last week when one accidentally shot the other in the village of Holly in northern Oakland County.

The injury that the victim suffered was non-life-threatening. However, the individual who fired the gun was arrested and charged after police learned he had been drunk at the time of the shooting and didn't have a concealed pistol license.

Thomas Wolford of Rose Township was in court later last week and was arraigned on one felony of carrying a concealed weapon and two misdemeanors.

According to local police, officers were dispatched to a home on E. Maple Street on Feb. 22, around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they identified a 28-year-old man from Rose Township in the front yard.

He had a gunshot wound to his right hip and buttock area, a news release from Holly police said. A second man was also found hiding behind a truck in the driveway. The victim told police the second individual had accidentally shot him with a pistol earlier in the night.

An investigation by police revealed both men worked together and had gone out for the night. When they were returning, the victim, who was driving, pulled over to relieve himself. As he got back into the vehicle, he heard a loud pop before feeling pressure on his right side.

Related article

The passenger, later identified as Wolford, was removing the handgun he had concealed in his pants pocket and went to place it in his backpack when it discharged, striking the driver.

The victim then drove to a friends house where police and medical assistance were called. Both men confirmed the details of the events.

Wolford, 32, was given a $10,000 personal bond and will be back in court on March 3.