'Accidentally change one digit': Detroit police investigate instruction sent over scanner

The Brief An alarming instruction was sent out over the Detroit police scanner overnight. DPD has confirmed to FOX 2 that this audio is authentic and is related to a crash investigation.



An eye-raising instruction was sent out over the Detroit police scanner overnight Thursday, suggesting an officer intentionally alter information in their report.

What they're saying:

The conversation took place at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning involving Detroit Police Precinct 4 in Southwest Detroit.

Here is what was said:

OFFICER 1: "You’re doing the UD-10 for (unintelligible) accident?"

OFFICER 2: "Yes, sir."

OFFICER 1: "Alright, when you enter her driver’s license number in, just accidentally change one digit."

OFFICER 2: "Okay."

DPD has confirmed to FOX 2 that this audio is authentic and is related to a crash investigation. Sources tell FOX 2 it’s related to an on-duty crash. Those same sources say that it is possible this was done to circumvent an on-duty crash affecting the officer’s car insurance rates.

It’s unclear as of Thursday what the circumstances were of the crash. Meanwhile, DPD is now investigating the scanner traffic.

Dig deeper:

At the start of that clip, the officer mentioned what’s called a "UD-10."

A UD-10 is a form that must be completed by law enforcement on all reportable crashes in the state of Michigan.

Those stats are then pulled by the Secretary of State.

There are still a lot of unsettled questions, and FOX 2 is working to get the facts.