Dr. Devon Hoover murder: Accused killer allegedly siphoned $21K from bank account

Former sexual partners of Desmond Burks testified Tuesday about the accused killer in the death of a Detroit neurosurgeon. Burks and Dr. Devon Hoover had a previous sexual relationship before police say Burks killed him and stole valuables and money from his mansion. The prosecution said not long after Hoover's death, about $21,000 was fraudulently siphoned off from his PNC account using a Cash App.



A Detroit neurosurgeon was murdered, found naked and wrapped in a rug, stuffed in the attic crawl space of his Boston-Edison mansion.

On Tuesday in the preliminary exam of Desmond Burks, more of the evidence against the alleged killer surfaced.



"My tears came. I guess I just got overwhelmed with emotion because I saw him," testified a witness.

The witness testified they recognized Burks in a security video and a store surveillance photo from around the time he is accused of killing Dr. Devon Hoover in April of 2023.

It is alleged that Burks had a sexual relationship with Hoover and shot and killed him, stealing his phone, money, watches, wallet, and credit cards.

"In April of 2023, did Desmond Burks ever speak to you about purchasing a gun?" asked Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Michael Glynne.

Witness: "He texted me and asked me could I help him buy a gun."

This witness testified they were in a sexual relationship with Burks when Burks wanted to get a gun and later – at the time of the murder – he said Burks asked them to help launder hundreds of dollars through a Cash App account.

"After these transactions took place, does Desmond Burks ever tell you to do something with your Cash App account?" Glynne said.

Witness: "He told me to take the card off the file – delete the account."

Another witness who had a sexual relationship with Burks also testified Tuesday.

The judge did not allow the media to identify any witnesses for their safety – but this was the second person on this day, to testify Burks wanted to use their Cash App to launder money.

"He said that he was going to send me some money and then he asked me to send most of it to his Cash App directly," the witness said. "But (said) I could keep $200 or $250 for myself."

Investigators found that the money was coming from Dr. Hoover’s account.

"Starting on April 22nd, 2023 around 1:50 p.m. money was being fraudulently siphoned from Dr. Hoover’s Cash App PNC account into the hands of Desmond Burks," Glynne said. "Transactions indicative of fraud to the tune of almost $21,000."



Another of Burks’ sexual partners testified they were given immunity to testify about helping Burks after the murder.

"Attempts to dispose of victim’s property?" asked Glynne.

"Yes," the witness said.

"And accessory after the fact in relation to the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover?"

"Yes," the witness said.

Testimony in this preliminary examination continues on Wednesday.

Information for this report came from previous coverage of the case, and testimony from the court room on Tuesday.




