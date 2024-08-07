Dr. Devon Hoover murder: Massive amount of evidence leads to charges against Detroit man

A man accused of murdering well-known Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover is now facing charges following an investigation that spanned multiple states and countries.

Desmond Burks, 34, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, larceny over $20,000, felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm for the April 2023 murder of Hoover at his Boston Edison home.

Desmond Burks

Hoover, 53, was found shot to death and wrapped in a bloody carpet in the attic of his home on April 23, 2023, a day after his Range Rover was parked outside another Detroit home.

Police went to Hoover's house after the vehicle was found, but no one answered. They returned the next day and found his body after his family requested a welfare check because he missed a trip to visit his dying mother in Indiana.

The discovery spurred an investigation that lasted more than a year as authorities worked to gather enough evidence to charge Burks. Worthy said Burks was the original person of interest questioned and released initially, but they needed more evidence to advance the case.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Hoover and Burks had an intimate relationship before the murder, and on occasion Burks would charge Hoover for sexual acts.

Worthy said during a press conference Wednesday that a massive amount of evidence was part of the investigation that spanned five states – Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Texas, and California – and three countries – the U.S., France, and England, though she declined to say how those other locations were tied to the case.

Worthy also noted that the nature of the relationship made some witnesses hesitant to come forward with information.

Burks is also facing murder charges stemming from an April 2024 road rage shooting that left a 67-year-old Dearborn man named Reda Saleh dead. Worthy said this case was not connected to the investigation into Hoover's murder. She referenced hours of video evidence and other physical evidence that linked Burks to the murder.

Worthy didn't go into detail about a motive, but she did note that Hoover's designer watches and credit cards were missing after his murder, and those credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases.

She called the case a "massive investigation" as she ran through the evidence investigators analyzed.

Worthy said the case involved interviews with nearly 90 witnesses, more than 300 pieces of evidence, 134 search warrants, and hours worth of video footage from security cameras and police body cameras. She said more than 70 law enforcement officers helped with cracking this case.

Burks is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $1 million bond.