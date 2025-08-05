Activist lawsuit claims Detroit absentee ballots not counted properly for Primary

The Brief A political activist from Highland Park is suing Detroit on Primary day. Robert Davis says absentee ballots were not counted correctly by the Detroit City Clerk. Davis is known as a political provocateur, having filed numerous past lawsuits.



A Metro Detroit activist has filed an emergency motion suing the clerk claiming absentee ballots were counted inaccurately.

The backstory:

Robert Davis' suit has triggered an emergency hearing in Wayne County in a bid to halt the Detroit election amid today's primary.

Davis, from Highland Park, is suing Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, the Detroit Election Commission and the Detroit Department of Elections and the City of Detroit.

According to legal documents, Davis says the clerk violated the law by not allowing him to publicly inspect and receive a copy of list of names and addresses of all authorized assistants appointed to collect absent voter ballots on or before Aug. 5.

Davis claims he has a right as a member of the general public to inspect the names and says he is supporting candidates whose names will appear on the ballot.

FOX 2 legal analyst Charlie Langton believes the legal action is a longshot.

The hearing is scheduled for this afternoon, and legally must take place before 4 p.m.

Davis has a history of legal actions, many of which failed to bear fruit.

Last year Davis sued to keep President Donald Trump off the 2024 Michigan ballot claiming he should have been disqualified due to Jan. 6.

Among his previous suits he also sued Detroit for an alleged cover-up involving late businessman Robert Carmack and Mayor Mike Duggan in 2018.

