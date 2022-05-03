Activists mobilize for abortion rights in Detroit after SCOTUS opinion leak

Pro-choice protestors took to the streets like they did years ago in favor of the Roe vs Wade decision as part of a coordinated effort across the country. On Tuesday they were outside the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit.

"There’s been rallies called for at 5 p.m. at the federal courthouse in your city where ever you are," said Jessica Prozinski, Reproductive Rights of Michigan.

Some like Rod Moyer are taking notice.

"This is a great expression of America," he said. "You could feel however you want to about whatever you want to. If you don’t like anything, you have a right to congregate and express your opinion."

Not only does he see the demonstrators but he’s listening to what they have to say.

"I don’t think we should pull back choice and tell people what to do," Moyer said.

That's exactly what the organizers want.

"It allows people who have been putting this on the back-burner in their mind to realize it’s not just going away because you aren’t thinking about it," said Vivian Pendergast, Reproductive Rights of Michigan.

"Reproductive rights were won in the streets in the 60’s and that’s how we are going to defend them," Prozinski said.

Related: Michigan's 1931 abortion law: Who could be prosecuted if Roe v Wade is overturned

All of this was brought about by a US Supreme Court opinion leak that essentially would repeal Roe vs Wade, ending federal protection of abortions.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) was in the thick of the protest Tuesday.

"A handful of justices will get to make a decision that impact us for years to come," said US Rep. Tlaib. "I hugged one of my residents in her 70s and she started crying and said, 'I can’t believe I'm out here again fighting for this again.'"

And she along with others, say their fight must go on.

Related: Gov. Whitmer talks 1-on-1 about the fight to protect abortion rights

"We can’t just respond to big actions," said Pendergast. "We have to keep going otherwise nothing will ever come of it. They can take it away tomorrow, they can it away years from now. So it’s time to get federal protections on our reproductive rights."

One of the organizers said one way to affect change, is to change the constitution. Activists were gathering signatures for a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights.