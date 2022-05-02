ACLU of Michigan working to undo 1931 state law making abortion a felony
The ACLU picked up over 17,000 new volunteers since the leaked opinion - yet the ACLU needs a minimum of 425,000 signatures by July 11 to have the voters in November decide to undo that 1931 law - and make abortion legal again in Michigan.
Will abortion be legal in Michigan if Roe v. Wade is overturned?
An abortion battle is brewing in Michigan after news broke that the Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills amid Roe v. Wade leak
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
1990 Ann Arbor charter amendment makes it Reproductive Rights Safety Zone within city limits
If the US Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe vs Wade, Ann Arbor says their city has a plan in place. The city charter was amended 30 years ago to designate the city limits as a reproductive rights safety zone.
State Democrat lawmakers scramble to fortify abortion rights; Whitmer lawsuit could be the key
The question of abortion is being grappled with state-by-state across the nation if Roe vs. Wade is nullified.
Video: Anti-abortion activist scales 60-floor San Francisco Salesforce Tower
An anti-abortion activist was seen scaling the 60-floor Salesforce tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, a wild scene captured on video by some awe-struck admirers. His actions were condemned by police and firefighters.
Activists mobilize for abortion rights in Detroit after SCOTUS opinion leak
“A handful of justices will get to make a decision that impact us for years to come," said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib. “I hugged one of my residents in her 70s and she started crying and said, 'I can’t believe I'm out here again fighting for this again.'”
Roe v. Wade: What you need to know about a key abortion ruling that the Supreme Court looks poised to overturn
It's a leak that sent shockwaves across the country, as reports surface on May 2 of a draft Supreme Court opinion where the justices overturned a landmark 1970s ruling that paved the way for legalized abortions in the United States. Here's what you should know about Roe v. Wade, in addition to the controversies surrounding it.
Gov. Whitmer talks 1-on-1 about the fight to protect abortion rights
"My goal is to make sure that the law that has been, rightfully, squarely, for women to make their own bodily choices and to have autonomy as full Americans, with decision-making and agency over their own bodies, is crucial," she said.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation
Meanwhile, President Biden blasted what he called a "radical" leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Michigan's 1931 abortion law: Who could be prosecuted if Roe v Wade is overturned
In 1931, Michigan enacted a law that banned abortions and the law has never been repealed. If Roe v Wade is overturned, here's who could be prosecuted and sentenced to prison time for performing an abortion.
Protestors gather at Supreme Court after bombshell report
Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to a bombshell report on abortion rights.
Rare Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion shocks court watchers
The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. And now, in its biggest case in years, an apparent draft of an opinion has been leaked.
Whitmer says she'll 'fight like hell to protect abortion' in wake of report of Supreme Court vote
Whitmer said has sued to overturn Michigan's own ban on abortion, a 1931-era law that was never repealed but instead overruled by the federal law that now appears to be heading for an end.
Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe
A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.