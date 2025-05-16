Actress, Southfield native Selma Blair talks living with MS, receiving special honor

The Brief Actress and star Selma Blair is a Southfield native and disability advocate. Blair, 52, shared what life with multiple sclerosis is like and how she is moving forward. Aside from new acting roles and her skin care line, Blair is back in town for a Southfield Public Arts benefit.



Selma Blair has been in iconic movie roles, loves fashion, and now she loves sharing her very personal health story about multiple sclerosis.

"This will always feel like home to me," she said. "I love Detroit and I love Southfield."

The backstory:

Selma Blair grew up in Metro Detroit but in her early 20s she was discovered as they say, in New York, and her acting career took off.

She's unforgettable on the big screen, but lately at 52, she finds herself on a different stage as a disability advocate since being diagnosed with MS in 2018. A diagnosis that was long overdue.

"For some people it can be scary," she said. "Maybe it was a little bit overwhelming because I was feeling so down, but I had had MS for a long time, undiagnosed. It was affirming and validating to say 'Oh my God, this is what's ailing you."

Right after that diagnosis, Selma showed her strength and emotion as she walked the Oscars red carpet stunning in her gown, with a cane. It's that passion for fashion that brought her back home for an event to benefit Southfield Public Arts and she's excited to be getting a special honor.

"I'm getting a key to the city, like, my daydream as a kid," she quipped. "Like 'Where's the candy factory? Let me open it.'"

That sense of humor, a lot of doctors and different treatments helped get her to this point, and she knows her story gives us hope.

"There was a long time I stayed hidden away - even before my diagnoisis," she said. "So to be back, to feel more of a whole woman, and to have a lot of the challenges behind me. To be moving forward with ventures and getting into acting and feeling so much better, and having my head screwed on straight.

"I am so happy to show that things can shift, you know? Things really can change - don't give up hope."



To connect with Selma and learn about everything she's up to - you can find her on Instagram HERE.

More: Selma joined Deena Centofanti for another interview on The Nine this morning. Watch it below.

The Source: Information for this story came from an interview with Selma Blair.