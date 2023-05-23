Expand / Collapse search

Adopt a dog from Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit for $50 through Saturday

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Bender, a 3-year-old dog who is looking for a home (Photo: FAMD)

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is offering a $50 dog adoption special because the shelter is over capacity.

The Dearborn animal shelter said more dogs are also waiting to get in. To help the animals already at the shelter find homes, the adoption fee for dogs who are 6 months and older and weigh more than 20 pounds has been reduced to $50 through Saturday.

You can browse adoptable dogs online here or visit FAMD at 2661 Greenfield Road in Dearborn.

