Adorable video: Police dog attempts to shovel snow in Vermont

An adorable video of a dog "shoveling snow" has quickly gone viral on Facebook with over 1.7 thousand views and counting.

Footage published Monday by police in Essex Junction, Vermont, shows a police dog playing with a snow shovel and moving it across the ground.

Officials posted the video on Facebook, joking that the dog, identified as K9 Nova, was excited to announce her new job with Public Works.

(Credit: Essex Police Department via Storyful)

"K9 Nova is excited to announce her new job with Public Works assisting with shoveling," police wrote. "After they saw this application video they just couldn’t say no."

The National Weather Service of Burlington, Vermont said 1.7 inches of snow fell in nearby Essex Center on December 11.

On Tuesday, the NWS said a weak disturbance and cold front would produce scattered snow showers overnight with an additional dusting to an inch of snow possible.

RELATED: 'Reckless driver' turns out to be dog behind wheel of Texas parking lot crash

A stronger system will impact the area Friday into the weekend, bringing widespread snowfall to the state.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.