'Adrenaline was pumping': Ypsilanti woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize from Michigan Lottery

article

An Ypsilanti woman who usually uses the Michigan Lottery app to scan scratch-offs got lucky when she bought a Powerball ticket online.

Audrey Fines, 41, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 06-19-28-44-60, PB: 10 – in the March 6 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The Power Play multiplied her prize to $100,000.

"I logged into my Michigan Lottery account one morning, and when I saw a $100,000 prize pending, my heart started pounding and adrenaline was pumping," she said. "I ran upstairs and told my mom: ‘I don’t want to give you a heart attack, but I think I’m having a heart attack myself because I just won $100,000!’"

Fines said she plans to use the money to pay bills and take a vacation. She'll save the rest.