Advice for how parents can help children with COVID-19 anxiety this new school year

By and Alexander Coger-Bonet
Published 
As children return to school, some of them may be having anxiety about COVID-19. Doctors shared tips on helping your child.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Back-to-school jitters take on an entirely different meaning this upcoming school year. 

The COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, and masks make it an even bigger challenge for students and parents.

Dr. Asha Shajahan, Family Medicine Physician for Beaumont Health & Medical Director of Community Health for Beaumont, Grosse Pointe has some advice for the start of the school year:

  • Stay calm, your children will absorb your feelings. If you are nervous, then they will be too
  • Make it known to your kids that they can speak to you about anything, and be open when talking with them.
  • Too much information can make young one more anxious.
  • Offer opportunities to journal and decompress
  • Remember to let them be children.

Never handle complicated issues alone, if you see signs of anxiety in your child, consult your family physician 