Advice for how parents can help children with COVID-19 anxiety this new school year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Back-to-school jitters take on an entirely different meaning this upcoming school year.
The COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, and masks make it an even bigger challenge for students and parents.
Dr. Asha Shajahan, Family Medicine Physician for Beaumont Health & Medical Director of Community Health for Beaumont, Grosse Pointe has some advice for the start of the school year:
- Stay calm, your children will absorb your feelings. If you are nervous, then they will be too
- Make it known to your kids that they can speak to you about anything, and be open when talking with them.
- Too much information can make young one more anxious.
- Offer opportunities to journal and decompress
- Remember to let them be children.
Never handle complicated issues alone, if you see signs of anxiety in your child, consult your family physician