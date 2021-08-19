Advice for how parents can help children with COVID-19 anxiety this new school year

Back-to-school jitters take on an entirely different meaning this upcoming school year.

Related: MDHHS recommends all Michigan schools require masks

The COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, and masks make it an even bigger challenge for students and parents.

Dr. Asha Shajahan, Family Medicine Physician for Beaumont Health & Medical Director of Community Health for Beaumont, Grosse Pointe has some advice for the start of the school year:

Stay calm, your children will absorb your feelings. If you are nervous, then they will be too

Make it known to your kids that they can speak to you about anything, and be open when talking with them.

Too much information can make young one more anxious.

Offer opportunities to journal and decompress

Remember to let them be children.

Advertisement

Never handle complicated issues alone, if you see signs of anxiety in your child, consult your family physician