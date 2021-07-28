Affirmations LGBTQ+ community center in Ferndale to fully reopen next week after COVID closure

article

Affirmations, an LGBTQ+ community center in Ferndale, will fully reopen next week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close and shift how it offers services.

The community center's mission is to provide a space for people of all sexual orientations, cultures, gender identities, and expressions. It offers services, resources, and support, including programs that help LGBTQ+ people with issues they may encounter.

A grand reopening celebration will be held Monday from 3-6 p.m. at the community center.

Staff, volunteers, and board members will give tours of the building. The game room will also be open and snacks will be available.

Additionally, people from The Ringwald Theatre will be there to answer questions about the center's new black-box space. Attendees will also be able to learn about Sage Metro Detroit, an organization that provides support to older LGBTQ+ people, and MCC Detroit, an inclusive Christian Church based out of Clawson.

Affirmations is at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in Ferndale.

The center is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Learn more about Affirmations and the services offered here.