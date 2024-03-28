African performing arts school needs community's help to continue operating

A performing arts school that teaches the youth about African dance and drum recently lost its building, and has since been relying on the generosity of others.

The Watoto Village School for Performing Arts has been facing several financial issues. The school has been operating out of different community spaces in Detroit.

"As the mother and founder of the program, Tia Maat has been covering all expenses out of pocket, including uniforms, instruments, travel expenses, and instruction," according to a news release.

Watato Village is now asking the public for help in covering ongoing expenses as they attempt to keep offering dance, singing, and history classes on the rich traditions of African art and culture. They hope to expand and provide mentorship and collaboration with national artists.

"With the community's support, the school aims to provide a platform for creative expression, enabling its students to reach their full potential as artists and leaders in their communities and beyond," according to the program.

"We consider using music as therapy," Maat said.

Maat founded the grassroot, nonprofit program back in 2021. As a mother, her mission is to create a space and curriculum for her own kids that fuses art and history through music.

"We call in an array of different performers to come in to teach the children, not just music, but they teach them academics. They teach them worldly experiences," Maat said. "They’re actually learning about evolution right now, so they’re doing some anthropology right now."

These kids take what they learn and go back out into the community – performing, uplifting and connecting with others.

"I really love it because it's really big energy,: said Aya Khalilah, a student at Watoto Village. "They be dancing, hitting the floor and I just love all the energy."

Those able to donate to the program can do so through Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle. The money can be sent to 313-746-8052.



