After 75 years, FOX 2 ready to mark a milestone - with your help

"We can bring this city together," said Mayor Coleman Young.

From Young - Detroit's first Black mayor to Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick - the city's fallen son.

"I want to tell you, Detroit - you done set me up for a comeback," said Kilpatrick.

From popes: "My brothers and sisters," said Pope John Paul II.

To presidents: "Hello Detroit," said President Barak Obama.

From Jimmy Hoffa: "No violent action is going to take place against me," he said.

To Jack Kevorkian: "This stops the heart as soon as it reaches it," said Kevorkian.

To Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.: "The Negro is now determined to be free," he said.

Metro Detroit has seen its share of history - and for the past 75 years, WJBK Channel 2 has been here to bear witness.

From the construction of the Renaissance Center to the implosion of the old Hudson's building.

"There you can see the southwest corner of the building collapsing first," said Huel Perkins.

From the rebellion of 1967, to now - a racial reckoning.

Through our 75 years of broadcast journalism - it's always been about you - the viewer.

From protests to celebrations, like the Tigers World Series victory of 1968.

Now we celebrate 75 years - so what are your favorite moments and memories?

Aretha Franklin and the Winans among the guests before Nelson Mandela's arrival.

The good - like TV 2's Detroit Swim Mobiles and the bad, like Northwest Flight 255 crashing in Romulus.

From blizzards to power blackouts, from the stories you remember - to the journalists you grew up with.

It is all here in the FOX 2 archives - from reels of film to thousands of tapes - so many different formats - so much has changed in 75 years. But not our commitment to quality journalism and to this community - to you, the viewer - so we want to hear from you.

And there's much more news to be reported - more achievements - more setbacks - the happy times and the sad - but good or bad - you and your tv two will be there to see them - together.