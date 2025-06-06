After 9K domestic violence calls in 2 years, Warren PD unveils Operation Cycle Break

The Brief Warren PD has responded to 9,000+ domestic violence calls in the past two years. A new program, Operation Cycle Break, gives support to survivors Police now has to follow up on reports in person instead of by phone.



Warren police have responded to over 9,000 calls related to domestic violence in the past two years.

"We’ve learned that a clear majority of cases in our city have had a domestic violence nexus - including many of our homicides," said Warren PD Commissioner Eric Hawkins.

Dig deeper:

Domestic violence is a crime that’s often underreported and often a generational, vicious cycle.



"Children who grow up in an abusive home often learn to accept those patterns of behavior," said Dr. Sharman Davenport, Turning Pointe Macomb. "They either use anger and abuse as a way of coping and controlling their world, or in other cases, they may become the victim, because that’s what they’ve seen."

"How can we break the cycle? That’s where we came up with this name," Hawkins said.

It is called Operation Cycle Break — uniting police, prosecutors, judges, researchers at Wayne State University and counselors at Turning Point to tackle domestic violence.

The help provides everything from ensuring survivors have immediate support, to making mandatory counseling a bail condition.

"We’ve never seen anything like this, I've never seen anything like this," said Chief Judge John Chmura, 37th District Court. "And I don’t know of any court that’s done anything like this in my 29 years in the bench,"

In the past when police would follow up on reports of domestic violence, it would just be through a phone call. Now with Operation Cycle Break, they are meeting in person.

"It’s going to change the way they approach domestic violence cases and it will really help survivors feel important," said Dr. Davenport. "They’ll feel what’s going on with them is a crime and that somebody’s willing to step up and do something about it."

They say it has already seen positive results. Since the initiative launched around 30 days ago, the city has seen more warrant requests granted, enrolled 20 defendants into counseling — and reached 37 survivors who may have previously slipped through the cracks.

"This will make a huge difference in the lives of survivors in Warren," Davenport said. "Because now they will have the opportunity to be heard and make sure their cases move forward."