After CDC recommendations change, mask confusion returns

It was only three months ago that the mask requirements were lifted in most places in Michigan. While there is not a requirement to wear a mask anywhere in Michigan right now, the CDC is recommending southeast Michigan residents mask up to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

With Covid cases rising across the state of Michigan with an average of almost 4,000 cases per day this week, the CDC now recommends residents in the region wear a mask. That, after the case rate nearly doubled from last week's count of 2,700 cases per day.

Metro Detroit counties considered high risk for transmission rates are Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

While some never put their mask away, others say they're confused that the advice keeps changing.

RELATED: Michigan's Covid cases climbing but vaccinations keep deaths low

The latest guideline comes after a CDC report in April where researchers took blood samples of tens of thousands of Americans between September 2021 and Feburary 2022. They were searching for antibodies.

What they found was that, in December, 34 percent of people tested had evidence of a prior infection. That number jumped to 58% by February.

While most of Metro Detroit is classified as high, only 5 percent of all hospital beds are reported to be occupied by patients with confirmed COVID cases, according to the CDC.