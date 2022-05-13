CDC recommends Southeast Michigan counties mask up as Covid cases rise across state

article

With Covid cases rising across the state of Michigan with an average of almost 4,000 cases per day this week, the CDC now recommends residents in the region wear a mask. That, after the case rate doubled from last week's count of 2,700 cases per day.

Metro Detroit counties considered high risk for transmission rates are Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. There are 534 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Metro Detroit as of this week.

Additionally, Calhoun, Chippewa, Mackinac, Cheboygan, Emmet, Antrim, Kalkaska, Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Manistee counties were also considered high risk.

The CDC also recommends staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Nearly 6.7 million Michiganders (67%) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

MDHHS has revised its guidelines of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as of May 6. Those who have received this vaccine as their primary dose are advised to get a booster dose, preferably an mRNA vaccine.

"Throughout the pandemic, our federal partners have been committed to ensuring that science and data guided their decisions," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "These new guidelines further underscore the robust safety review process in place for these vaccines. We continue to urge all Michiganders ages 5 and older to get their safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and to get boosted if eligible."

In addition to vaccines, there is also medicine available that will reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms.

Paxlovid, an antiviral pill produced by Pfizer, was first approved in December and is now abundant across the county. The White House is distributing it directly to pharmacies and promoting it to doctors with eligible patients.

Hospitalizations and death were reduced by 90% when the pill was administered to Covid patients most likely to experience severe illness within 5 days of the appearance of symptoms.

It is authorized for ages 12 and up for eligible patients.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, it is important to get tested to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Those with a higher risk of severe illness should take additional precautions as recommended by the CDC.

