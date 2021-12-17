After Oxford tragedy, schools reach out to Detroit police for active shooter training

We continue to see copycat threats as a disturbing trend. it’s forcing schools and businesses to reach out to places like the Detroit police to review their active shooting training.

During the mass shooting in Oxford, social media showed how students relied on their active shooter training to get out alive. More than a week later, we got images of how students at Plymouth-Canton Education Park prepared for the worst during an hours-long lockdown.

FOX 2: "Given what has happened in the past two weeks, are you getting more calls to say, 'We need to revisit these at the first of the year?’"

"We are getting a lot more calls, but I’ll say our tempo hasn’t changed," said Cmdr. Darin Szilagy, Detroit police.

Szilagy leads DPD’s Active Assailant Training Program, which teaches schools, hospitals, and corporations how to prepare for shooters or other types of armed attackers.

"With our civilian population, we really push avoid being a target. Deny the suspect or assailant from getting entry. fight if you have to," he said. "We really encourage everyone to get out of the location. Barricade doors. We are trained for Detroit’s worst day. We hope it never comes."

Two thousand Detroit police officers have done active assailant training. They are prepared for different types of high-stakes situations — including barricaded shooters and school shooters.

Lately, social media threats have triggered a wave of concern over Metro Detroit, which is why some school districts are reviewing their active shooter protocols.

However, it's a fine line as the group Everytown Research says, shooter drills are associated with increases in depression, stress and anxiety.

FOX 2: "If you’re an educator, how do you approach that situation and say, ‘We’re doing this because it can help save your life?’"

"I can’t speak professionally as an educator," said Carrie Krawiec, therapist Birmingham Maple Clinic. "But for parents, even using that time as we're coming up to a holiday break, and many schools will be on break after this week, is use that time to talk about these things."

