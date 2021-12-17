2 more Wayne County students charged for making school threats; 41 charged since Oxford High School shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor has charged two more students for making threats against Metro Detroit schools.
As of Dec. 17, Prosecutor Kym Worthy has issued charges in 41 cases of threats since the Oxford High School shooting.
Related: Schools stepping up security in response to threats on TikTok
If convicted, the judges will consider the crimes committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile offender when deciding on a sentence.
"Quelling school threats is going to take the work of all of us. It is also going to take facing head-on the access our children have for guns and their fascination with them," Worthy said in a statement.
Below is information about some of the students charged:
Advertisement
- Male (DOB: 02/15/2010), Student at Hilbert Middle School, RedfordCharged for Alleged Conduct on December 13, 2021 –Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students. Bond: $1,000 cash w/10% down.
- Male (DOB: 07/27/2005), Student at Redford Union High School, RedfordCharged for Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students. Bond: $4,000 w/10% down.
- Female (DOB: 12/30/2008), Student at Renton Junior High, New BostonCharged for Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students. Bond: $1,000 cash w/10% down.
- Male (DOB: 01/11/2008), Student at Noble Middle School, DetroitCharged for Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. Bond: MCI Ward.
- Female (DOB:04/30/2008), Student at Harper Woods High School, Harper Woods. Charged: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against Schools and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down
- Female (DOB: 11/06/2005), Student at Harper Woods High School, Harper Woods. Charged: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence Against Schools and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down.
- Male (DOB: 11/14/2005), Student at Martin Luther King High School, Detroit. Charged: False Report or Threat of Terrorism and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. Bond: $5,000 cash w/10% down
- Female (DOB: 05/04/2004), Student at East English Village Preparatory Academy, Detroit. Charged: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down
- Male (DOB: 09/08/2006), Student at Central High School, Detroit. Charged: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down
- Male (DOB:01/25/2007), Student at Wilson Middle School, Wyandotte. Charged: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down.
- Male (DOB: 10/15/2007) Parcells Middle School, Grosse Pointe Woods. Charged: False Report or Threat of TerrorismBond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down
- Male (DOB:12/23/2005) Mumford High School, Detroit. Charged: False Report or Threat of TerrorismBond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down
- Male (DOB:05/20/2008) Fisher Magnet Upper Academy, Detroit. Charged: Possession of Weapon in a School Weapon Free ZoneBond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down
- Male (DOB: 04/01/2008) Belleville High School, Van Buren Township. (Charge not specified)Bond: $1,000 personal
- Female (DOB: 06/02/2007) Davidson Elementary School, DetroitCharge: False Report or Threat of TerrorismBond: Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down
- Male (DOB:11/01/2008) Davison. Middle School, Southgate. Charge: False Report or Threat of Terrorism. Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down
- Female (DOB:10/18/2008) Detroit Edison Academy, Detroit. Charge: False Report or Threat of Terrorism. Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down
- Male (DOB:08/28/2008), Casimir Pulaski Elementary/Middle School, Detroit. Charge: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School Employee or Students. Bond: $4,000/10%
- Male (DOB: 09/08/2008), Brownell School. Grosse Pointe Farms. Charge: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. Bond: $5,000/10%
- Male (DOB:08/25/2007), J.E. Clark Preparatory Academy, Detroit. Charge: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees or Students. Bond: $4,000/10%
- Female (DOB:03/30/2009) Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, Detroit. Charge: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees. Bond: $5,000/10%
- Male (DOB: 01/13/2009), Strong Middle School, Melvindale. Charge: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. Bond: $5,000/10%
- Male (DOB:08/15/2009), Student at Detroit Innovation Academy, Detroit. Charged for Alleged Conduct on December 6, 2021 –Intentional Threat to Commit Violence against School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device
- Male (DOB: 07/15/2008), Student at Taylor Exemplar Academy, Taylor. Charged for Alleged Conduct on December 8, 2021 –Intentional Threat to Commit Violence against School, School Employees or Students
- Male (DOB: 09/07/2007), Student at Huron High School, New Boston. Charged for Alleged Conduct on December 8, 2021 –Intentional Threat to Commit Violence against School, School Employees or Students
- Male (DOB: 11/19/2005), Student at Redford Union High School, RedfordCharged for Alleged Conduct on December 16, 2021 – Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students
- Female (DOB: 11/09/2009), Student at Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy, DetroitCharged for Alleged Conduct on December 16, 2021 – Disturbance in School.