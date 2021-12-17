2 more Wayne County students charged for making school threats; 41 charged since Oxford High School shooting

The Wayne County Prosecutor has charged two more students for making threats against Metro Detroit schools.

As of Dec. 17, Prosecutor Kym Worthy has issued charges in 41 cases of threats since the Oxford High School shooting.

Related: Schools stepping up security in response to threats on TikTok

If convicted, the judges will consider the crimes committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile offender when deciding on a sentence.

"Quelling school threats is going to take the work of all of us. It is also going to take facing head-on the access our children have for guns and their fascination with them," Worthy said in a statement.

Below is information about some of the students charged:

Advertisement