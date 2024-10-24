After riding abortion issue to victory in 2022, Michigan Democrats hope to do it again in 2024

The race for control of the Michigan House of Representatives is in play as the 2024 General Election creeps up with just under two weeks to go.

In 2022, Michigan Democrats rode to victory in the governor's race and took control of the Michigan house due in large part to a strong voter turnout to legalize abortions in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who ran for reelection against Republican Candidate Tudor Dixon, believes the issue netted her half of her 10-point winning margin.

Two years later, the battle for the Michigan House has been revived as Democrats hope to drive voters to the polls using the abortion issue in key races across the state.

Meanwhile, former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder contended that abortion is a non-issue in the current political climate.

"I think they're pushing it really hard, and I don't understand why in the state context," Snyder said. "They're running those ads in specific state legislative races, and the state legislative races do not have an effect on that issue."

The former governor argued when voters enshrined abortion in the state constitution in 2022, that ended the issue. A Detroit democrat and house re-election team member said that was false.

"It is an issue since the overturning of Roe v. Wade," said Rep. Tyrone Carter. "We're using an issue that is very personal to a lot of people, in this state, in this country."

On the other side, Snyder said he thinks Democrats are exploiting it to keep control of the House chamber.

"I think that could be a fair way to describe it," said Snyder. When asked whether abortion will determine the fate of the state house, the former governor answered that he cannot answer that.

Meanwhile, Carter believes Republicans have a reason not to revisit the issue.

"It's an issue they lost on, an issue that continues to hold onto and that is not a winner for their party," he said. He denied taking advantage of the issue to keep hold of the house.

To see what is on the ballot, tap here.



